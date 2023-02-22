US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he saw “horrific devastation” in Turkey as a result of the recent earthquakes.
“I witnessed the horrific devastation in Turkey from the earthquakes, as well as the incredible work of the medics and the international community,” Blinken said in a tweet on his Twitter account on Wednesday night.
“We will continue to provide life-saving support and aid to the earthquake-affected areas,” he added.
Blinken had met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday, just before the Turkish president headed to Hatay, stricken by the devastating earthquake.
#Blinken #witnessed #horrific #devastation #Turkey #continue #support
Leave a Reply