Dissatisfaction with President Santhoki and the economy led to major protests in Suriname on Friday. Parliament was stormed and shops looted. Now the shards are cleaned up and life starts again. But the underlying problems are far from over, says Latin America correspondent Nina Jurna. The country and its inhabitants are in crisis and patience is running out.

