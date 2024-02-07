The US State Department said in a statement that Blinken and Gallant discussed in Tel Aviv the importance of establishing a Palestinian state while providing security guarantees to Israel.

Blinken stressed the need to take all possible steps to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The two parties reviewed recent efforts to facilitate the safe return of all remaining hostages, increase levels of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and prevent the expansion of the conflict.

Earlier, Blinken assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of US support for the establishment of a Palestinian state “as the best way to ensure lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike and achieve greater integration of the region.”

Blinken also stressed the urgent need to calm tensions in the West Bank and prevent the conflict from expanding.