In the major European leagues only Brighton has the same peers: but they are ninth

Genoa – “I hate draws”. Alexander Blessin could not have been clearer than that, but since he arrived on the Genoa bench there have been three draws from as many games. Since the beginning of the season, 12 games have ended in a draw for the Grifone: in Europe in the five most important leagues only Brighton in the Premier League has the same score but the team is currently ninth in the standings.

To the

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS