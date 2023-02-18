The developers of Bleak Faith Forsaken released a new trailer dedicated to the game and announced the release date of this souls-like action RPG: the March 10, 2023. However, it is only the date of the PC version. PS4 and Xbox One versions will come later.

Bleak Faith Forsaken is a action RPG which could easily recall Dark Souls, but its sources of inspiration are also Shadow of the Colossus and Dragon’s Dogma. There are multiple mechanics, such as stealth, the ability to climb (even the biggest enemies) and being able to create different types of characters.

In terms of combat, the player will be able to use different types of weapons and equipment. The game world is also open and has a mixed style between medieval and cyberpunk with mechanical creatures of various kinds. There will also be a system that will offer procedurally generated areas so as to maintain a fair variety even in new games: the narrative elements, however, will be fixed to ensure that the player always has clear reasons and directions to continue. In terms of longevity, we are talking about 30 hours of gameplay for Bleak Faith Forsaken.

Bleak Faith Forsaken didn’t make a huge splash on Kickstarter, so a number of items weren’t included in the game, such as the PvP and allied characters. However, they could arrive in a future update, probably if the game is successful.