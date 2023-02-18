Munich Conference | Marin: We made a big mistake in 2014

“If we had reacted more strongly then, the war would not have started,” Marin said.

Finland of the prime minister Sanna Marini According to (sd), Russia’s attack on Ukraine could even have been avoided if the countermeasures after the annexation of Crimea had been stronger.

Marin discussed on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference a panel with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen with.

“Looking back, it was clear that Russia would attack, but we didn’t want to believe it,” Marin said, referring to the February 2022 attack.

“In 2014, we made a big mistake,” Marin said, referring to Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula. “If we had reacted more strongly then, the war would not have started.”

According to Marin, supporting Ukraine is about the credibility of the entire international system. He reminded that it is only up to Ukraine to decide what counts as victory in the war. Marin said the others’ only job is to help.

“We need to speed up and increase military production and very quickly.”

Marin also received a question about the NATO membership application. According to him, the Russian attack was a turning point.

“When Russia attacked and the war started in February, it was obvious that Finland would join NATO. It was obvious right from the first day of the war,” the prime minister said.