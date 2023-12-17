As expected, the JUMP Party '24 was able to give us some news on BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflictor the continuation of the anime dedicated to the last part of the manga which, as previously mentioned, will debut during 2024.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War is available for viewing in Western territories on the streaming platform Disney+.

Furthermore, so as not to miss anything, the arrival of a new dedicated rock musical was also announced, which will bear the official name Rock Musical Bleach ~Arrancar the Beginning~. This too, according to initial information, will debut during 2024.

