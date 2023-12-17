Putin: After the collapse of the USSR, the West wanted to subjugate Russia and use its resources

After the direct line, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an exclusive interview to journalist Pavel Zarubin for the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.” In a conversation with a reporter, he answered a number of questions and spoke about a possible war with the West, Finland's entry into NATO and the creation of a new military district.

First of all, the head of state admitted his naivety in the 2000s, despite the fact that by that time he had already worked for almost 20 years in the security agencies and foreign intelligence of the Soviet Union, was deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, director of the FSB, secretary of the Security Council and chairman of the government .

I had a naive idea that the whole world (…) understands what happened to Russia, that it has become a completely different country, that there is no longer ideological confrontation, which means there is no basis for confrontation See also Daniel Noboa and his challenges to assume a government of only 17 months in Ecuador Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The President emphasized his 100 percent conviction that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the West believed that it was necessary to “collapse” Russia, subjugate it and use its resources.

Putin responded to words about a possible war between Russia and NATO

The Russian leader called US President Joe Biden's statements about Moscow's interest in a possible war with NATO complete nonsense.

“This is complete nonsense. I think that President Biden understands this, this is just a figure of speech in order to justify his erroneous policy in the Russian direction,” he said. In addition, Putin dubbed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization the backyard of the United States.

According to him, it is unlikely that the United States, taking into account the prospects for global development, is as interested as they thought 20 years ago and as they publicly declare, in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. Putin also doubts that this is in the national interests of the United States itself.

The President explained the creation of the Leningrad Military District

Putin explained that Finland's entry into NATO forces Russia to concentrate military units in the Leningrad Military District.

We have [с Финляндией] the kindest, most cordial relationship was. (…) There were no problems. Now they will, because we will now create the Leningrad Military District there and concentrate certain military units there Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Leningrad Military District is an operational-strategic territorial association of the Russian Armed Forces, disbanded in 2010. The troops of this district were stationed in the Leningrad and adjacent regions with headquarters in St. Petersburg.

The head of state spoke about the need for the West to reckon with Russia

Putin said that the West will need to look for common ground with Russia. The Russian leader stressed that Western countries will have to do this, since they will need to reckon with Moscow.

“They will have to find common ground with us, because they will have to take us into account,” he said.

The head of state also expressed the opinion that Russia has no problems with NATO countries. According to him, they artificially create problems themselves, because they do not want to have such a competitor.