On February 27, Karina and Timoteo (Ricardo Bonilla) celebrated 27 years of being “born” as a couple. Yes, the angelic children’s cheerleader and the mischievous dragon appeared for the first time on the small screen, without imagining that they would approach almost three decades and still in force, despite the distances that each one would take in certain stages.

These days, both have relived the nostalgia of thirtysomethings, who accompanied by their children go to the Canout Theatre. There the fathers and mothers become “little mice”, as Karina baptized the children.

Why do you think that this duo, despite the fact that each one took different paths, has crossed the barrier of time?

Karina: I think that in all work we leave 1,000 percent and all that love. I think that as a duo we left a mark because of the complicity we had. This was not a romance between him and me. More than anything, Karina took care of Timoteo and tried to keep him from mischief. I was always trying to correct him even though he always got away from me. It is difficult for me to answer, but I think we have been sincere and complicit. On stage, with one look I knew what he would do and vice versa. We were like a scanner. We complement each other super well to this day.

Richard: The first thing is the friendship and the complement that we made together as Karina and Ricardo. There was a complicity, a love and that was transmitted in ‘Karina and Timoteo’. There was no pair of doll and human being and I think that hit. I could say that it was just another job, but it is not.

Karina points out that it is important to maintain the inner child that every adult has. “In my case, I will be honest with you, in these two years of the pandemic that I had to face, it was hard, difficult, I cried a lot. It’s not that I’ve forgotten about that naughty Karina, because I’m very naughty, but it wasn’t easy; but, now seeing the public hug us, dance, write to us with so much affection, my inner child has come out again and feeling that I think I have done a good job”.

Ricardo admits that he is not very emotional. “I have been calm, waiting for what happened (with this return to the stage). Yes, of course, there was a feeling of nervousness that I didn’t want to let it be noticed, but having had a para, an estrangement where we weren’t together artistically, I felt the nerves that the expectation gives you, but then it passed on stage. We have hesitated in rehearsals and I said that when we are in the show more things will come out and that is how it has been. The show is planned eighty minutes and we spent up to 110. Each function comes out different and the contact with the public is amazing, impressive, indescribable”.

‘Karina & Timothy: children again’ will be presented this month in Arequipa (14), Tacna (15), Huancayo (21), Huánuco (22), Ica (28) and in June in Chincha (5) and Trujillo (18).