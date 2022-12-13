On the occasion of the announcement of the new round of the WEC in Qatar, which will be held in Lusail from 2024, Jim Glickenhaus told Motorsport.com that his facility will be at the start of the World Championship for the third consecutive year with at least one 007 LMH.

This followed earlier statements that it was still working on plans for 2023 to continue participating in the WEC, which also underlined the need to find a commercial partner or customer team capable of running the cars on track.

“Next year we will be in the WEC and the worst case scenario is that we will come back with just one car,” he said. “We hope to be able to do even more, even if we don’t know for sure yet because everything is still taking shape”.

“It could be two cars run by us or maybe we’ll be working with a customer, but we really see ourselves as a factory team – even if we’re a small factory team – because we go racing to sell our cars.”

Jim Glickenhaus, Glickenhaus Racing Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

When asked if Glickenhaus Racing’s commitment to a single car was for the full seven-race championship, he replied: “We’re doing an entry, so yes.”

“But we don’t have full control over what happens or doesn’t happen in the next year, even though we have high hopes.”

Glickenhaus did not comment on what needs to happen for the team to field more than one car or when it will be able to say more about its 2023 programme.

However, he said he was confident of being welcomed back into the WEC after choosing to miss the last two races of 2022, despite registering for the championship.

“The WEC is aware of my situation and how things are changing,” he explained. “I know the fans like us and that we bring something to the show. We did well for a small team, so I think the WEC wants to work with us again.”

Glickenhaus finished third at Le Mans last year in the 007 shared by Richard Westbrook, Ryan Briscoe and Franck Mailleux.

She then took further podium finishes at Sebring and Spa in March and April respectively, as well as two pole positions, and looked poised to win the Monza round in July before a turbo failure.