“I apologize to the city of flowers”: Blanco makes amends on Instagram for the gesture made yesterday on the Ariston stage during the first evening of Sanremo.

After calling the conductor Amadeus to let him know that he is sorry for what happened, the artist published a written thought at 4.30 in the night in which he addresses the theater and admits the mistake. “You taught me to run – writes the artist – but I fell, I broke my face and I’m crying”.

“Finally I am myself – concludes Blanco – I love you Ariston, with all my madness”. The mayor of Sanremo, Alberto Biancheri, had hoped for a gesture of public apology: “To have these flowers there are years of work, the same as it takes to create a song, it is art. I believe that each of us does a stupid thing from time to time, we’ve all been kids. But sometimes if you screw up, you just need to apologize.”

Before posting on Instagram, the reigning champion of the review (together with Mahmood with the single “Brividi”) had heard the artistic director Amadeus on the phone, who explained in the press conference: “They told me he would do something special, he could also lie down or roll over. From where I was it was difficult to listen to the words of what was happening, I didn’t perceive the technical problem”.

The mistake was handing him the wrong receiver, which prevented him from having feedback on his headphones. “I saw that there was an exaggeration compared to the tests – said Amadeus – and I perceived that it was no longer an expected ending. Only later did I realize that he had audio problems. He was wrong, he knows it first, I told him a minute later. He is a boy who turns 20 in two days, but he did not want to disrespect the city of Sanremo, he knows well the meaning of the work of those who brought those flowers there ”.