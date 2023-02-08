The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, presented this Wednesday his department’s strategy to deal with the notable increase in cybercrime in Spain, where “one in five crimes are committed online.” In 2022, the State Security Forces and Bodies recorded 375,506 criminal offenses, 72% more than in 2019, before the pandemic, taken as the reference year. The response to this threat, which affects companies, institutions and individuals, consists of a public awareness and awareness campaign —with an advertising spot and a subsequent action on networks with informative messages—, and in a greater endowment of the Office of Cybersecurity Coordination (OCC), which will become a kind of “observatory” of trends in cybercrime.

“The double effect of the decrease in conventional crime and the increase in cybercrime has led us to a turning point: today, one in five crimes in Spain is committed online,” explained Grande-Marlaska, who has defended the need to “alert and sensitize the public because, according to what the experts point out, cybercrime and its consequences have not yet generated the necessary social impact.”

Although Marlaska warned that the data provided is provisional, since they are pending consolidation, he pointed out that “the vast majority of these cybercrimes are frauds or computer scams, a typology in which 336,778 of the registered infractions fit, almost 90% of the total ”.

The first phase of the awareness campaign will have a format of television commercial and graphic advertisement both for the written press and for outdoor advertising media. It aims to draw public attention to the lack of protection and prevention with which it is common to interact in the digital world, as well as the serious consequences that this attitude can have. “The same protection guidelines must be followed in the physical space as in the virtual one,” said Marlaska.

Self-protection as a key

In a second phase, the campaign will jump to social networks, where experts from both the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police and the Civil Guard will warn about the different cybercrimes that are detected or occur more frequently and will explain the basic guidelines for protect us from them. “We intend to increase citizen confidence in the State Security Forces and Corps as the first public instrument in the fight against cybercrime, generate a predisposition to report any illegal action suffered, and we ask citizens to help us protect them, because it will be very difficult do it if they do not first become aware that they must protect themselves against cybercrime”, added Grande-Marlaska.

Along with the awareness campaign, the Minister of the Interior has indicated as more relevant the attribution of greater executive capacities to the Cybersecurity Coordination Office (OCC), a body that links the Secretary of State for Security with the incident response centers national cybernetics of reference.

This office, whose staff will be reinforced, will become the Cyber ​​Incident Response Center of the Ministry of the Interior to support the Judicial Police (CSIRT-MIR-Judicial Police). After this modification, it will provide technical support to the technological units of the State Security Forces and Corps and will assume the functions assigned to the Secretary of State for Security as the competent authority in matters of network security and information systems for the operators of essential and critical services.

This Cybersecurity Coordination Office will also become the Cybercrime Observatory, with the mission of monitoring, detecting, processing and analyzing criminal trends on the Internet, “because this preparation of police intelligence is essential to face the new challenges and threats in the digital field”.

five million euros

In addition, and for the first time, the Secretary of State for Security will have a specific budget of five million euros to cover the necessary investments to provide the appropriate technological capacities to both the Cybersecurity Coordination Office and the Police units. National and Civil Guard specialized in the prevention and prosecution of cybercrimes.

At this point, Grande-Marlaska recalled that the staff of the central and peripheral units specialized in cybersecurity of the National Police and Civil Guard have almost doubled in the last four years: if in 2018 these units had a total of 714 agents, at end of 2022 this figure grew to 1,352 troops.