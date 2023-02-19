Lecce beat the Gewiss Stadium (2-1) with a few too many thrills in the final after a very concrete match. Giallorossi immediately took the lead in the 4th minute with a sudden low shot by Ceesay who surprised Musso from thirty metres. La Dea reacts and has several chances to equalize, in particular with Maehle and Lookman, but a little inaccuracy and a good save by Falcone keep the result firm at 0-1. The second half opens with a goal disallowed by Lookman for offside. Atalanta press, but the yellow and red defense, in particular Tuia and Baschirotto, are practically perfect. In the 74th minute the new entrant Strefezza delivers a perfect cross for Blin’s head who only doubles in front of Musso. It’s not over. In the 87th minute Falcone commits a serious naivety: he returns without looking around, Hojlund arrives in a fury who intercepts the goalkeeper’s shot with his body and sends the ball into the net. Reopened match and seven minutes of added time, in which the Lecce goalkeeper redeems himself with a great save on Muriel which is worth the victory.