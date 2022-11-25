Blade of Darkness is available for Nintendo Switch on Nintendo eShop. It is an action dating back to 2001, much loved by those who prefer technical fights to more arcade ones. Published by QuibicGames, it costs €14.99, although it is currently being sold on a launch discount for €8.99.

Blade of Darkness on eShop

We read the official description of the game:

A grim new threat hovers over the Central Realms. The borders defended by the proud knights of the king are no longer safe. Fearsome clans of orcs, more numerous than ever, lurk on every road. The proud nomadic tribes of the steppes are on the alert: strange beasts prowl in the darkness. Not even the dwarves, hidden in their underground palaces, seem safe from the threat: from the unknown tunnels of the mines, a terrible army of hideous creatures advances inexorably.

The Chaos he took over the world. Only the older ones still remember the deeds of a hero and a handful of warriors who in distant times opposed the forces of chaos. Ianna, mother of all living creatures, had given the hero a mighty sword with which to enter the abyss and defeat evil. But that was a long time ago. Now we need a new hero, a chosen one able to wield the sword and destroy the enemy. Him this time, forever.

Four playable characters

Choose your Ianna Champion: Tukaram the Barbarian, Naglfar the Dwarf, Sargon the Knight, or Zoe the Amazon. Each has unique strengths, weaknesses, and combat abilities. Slash your way through a bloody mission to save the world from the forces of Chaos! Hyper-truculent combat

Learn devastating combo attacks and use them to slice through your opponents. Cut off your enemies’ limbs and use them as weapons!

A detailed and dark fantasy world

Battle orcs, trolls, golems, demons, skeletons and hordes of evil creatures will hunt you down as you explore menacing tombs, frozen fortresses, demonic spiers, deserts, temples and palaces. Interactive environments

Destroy game objects with fire or fists, solve puzzles and defuse deadly traps that combine hydraulic systems and physical effects!

The re-release of the game that created a genre

We are happy to bring back “Blade of Darkness”, a timeless classic that, at the time of its release, inspired many other action-adventure games thanks to its original approach to combat dynamics. In this edition, we’ve reinvented the game to work on current PCs, added widescreen support up to 4K resolution, introduced new display settings, and improved overall stability. The gameplay, content and story, however, remain unchanged… With all the charm and also the flaws of the classic game.