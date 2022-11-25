Roma’s first Japanese friendly ends 0-0, in a game with few emotions and a small but great confirmation: Benjamin Tahirovic, one of the best in the yellow and red troop. Once again, however, Mourinho’s team showed obvious limitations in the final phase, where the Giallorossi became dangerous at times only in the second half. Now appointment to next Monday with the challenge to the Japanese champions, Yokohama Marinos.

HOW BORED

In the second edition of the Eurojapan Cup Mourinho reinforces the midfield, switching to three with Matic as a pivot in front of the defense and the young Boce and Tahirovic at his sides. Yes, the youngsters, because Mou in his 3-5-2 launches two more from the start, Missori as fifth on the right and Cherubini as second striker, with the task of turning behind Abraham and attacking depth. Kumbulla is also seen in defense, who hasn’t been seen on the pitch since 9 October (two minutes into the final of Roma-Lecce). In short, it is an inevitably experimental Rome that takes the field against Nagoya Grimpus (with whom the Giallorossi have signed a partnership for the development of their nurseries and their respective brands), which finished the Japanese League in eighth place. The rhythms are low, you dribble rather than accelerate and the consequence is that emotions come out with a dropper. So the first shot on goal comes in the 37th minute of the first half through El Shaarawy, but it’s more of a pass than a real shot. First Mateus had tried for the Japanese with a high free-kick, then El Shaarawy tried again on a good initiative by Tahirovic. But the first half is all here, stingy with emotions.