25 years ago, the VW group took over Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Rolls was soon passed on to BMW, Bentley was alone but made a splendid climb with the help of the GT Continental. And the view? Electrical, what else?

Here the large sedan Flying Spur shows its front. It is 5.32 meters long and, like the Bentayga, is already partially electric. Image: manufacturer

HToday Bentley is the strongest luxury brand in the top sales segment in terms of unit sales. A good 15,100 units sold last year bear witness to this, which is an all-time record. And Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark plans for the future even with up to 20,000 cars a year. He firmly believes that this high level can be maintained even with purely electric Bentleys. But it’s not that far yet. The first all-electric luxury car from Crewe is only announced for 2026, but all Bentleys will be electrified by 2024. The internal combustion engine is gradually being phased out, similar to Jaguar.

As Hallmark said in an interview with the FAZ, Bentley is investing a further 450 million euros in (electric car) production in Crewe. With the change to battery technology, a new model is to be presented every year. From now on, there will be five: the large Flying Spur sedan, the Bentayga SUV, the Continental GT as a coupe and convertible, and a fifth Bentley, the exact specification of which has not yet been discussed. We’re betting on a smaller SUV.