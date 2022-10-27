“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” is about to be released and fans are eager to know all the details about this new installment of the saga that has managed to become one of the favorites in the Marvel universe. Now, it is known that Rihanna will be the singer who will perform the main theme of “Black Panther 2”.

The Barbadian natural music star’s participation in this film marks his long-awaited return to music after six years. As is known, she has been focused on her facet as a businesswoman, since she has launched clothing collections, a makeup brand and even a lingerie brand. Also, she recently became a mother.

What theme will Rihanna sing in “Black Panther 2”?

This time, Rihanna will place her voice on the single titled “Lift Me Up”, for the tape “Black Panther 2: Wakanda forever”. This will be released next Friday, October 28.

It should be noted that this release will represent an important moment in Rihanna’s musical career, as it will be the first solo song she will record after six years. The last one she made was “Love on the Brain”, in 2016.

Through her social networks, Rihanna revealed a video with which she showed a small fragment of “Lift Me Up”, which was worked on by her Westbury Road label in collaboration with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.

Rihanna celebrates her participation in the Super Bowl 2023

The TMZ portal cameras approached Rihanna and asked her how she felt knowing that she would perform on the Super Bowl 2023 stage. The singer was encouraged to answer this question and confessed that she is very nervous about the show she will give at the event.

“I am nervous, but I am also very excited”, were the brief statements of the American artist.