CDMX.- The businessman from Monterrey Ricardo Salinas Pliego posted on his Twitter account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’ a message to one of his companies, Banco Azteca, received an austere gift from a child and spoke about taxes.

Banco Azteca Birthday

Salinas Pliego began this Wednesday, October 26, with tweets about the 20th anniversary of its financial entity, Banco Azteca, highlighting that they are in operation at hours longer than those of the competition.

“Congratulations @BancoAzteca for those first 20 years serving people who need banking services from 9 to 9, 365 days a year… let’s keep it up!!!” he wrote on the social network.

In another post, the man born on October 19, 1955 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, highlighted that the banking services of the company with two decades of life help families in the Mexican Republic.

“Many congratulations. Let’s continue supporting ALL Mexican families so that they have access to first world banking services. THE ONLY BANK IN THE WORLD WHERE THE OWNER LISTENS TO YOU AND RESOLVES YOU… me. THANK YOU!!!”.

gift and taxes

In other posts, Salinas Pliegoshowed three dinosaurs apparently made of plasticine that were given to him by a boy between 8 and 13 years of unknown identity and age.

“One of the best birthday gifts.”

Photo: ‘@RicardoBSalinas’

Finally, after losing a legal battle with another of his companies, Grupo Elektra, Salinas Pliego, paid the Tax Administration Service (SAT) 2 thousand 772 million pesos and continued with a debt of 31 billion.

With this context, the also owner of Elektra published: “I paid them with the taxes they say I owe them.”