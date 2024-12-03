As has been happening with all sports, European basketball has also ended up succumbing to petrodollars. The next Euroleague final four will be played between May 23 and 25, 2025 at the Etihad Arena, located in Abu Dhabi and with capacity for 18,000 spectators. For the first time in history, the title will be decided outside of Europe. This has been agreed by the 13 clubs that own the competition, as confirmed by sources from the Euroleague itself in the absence of the agreement becoming official.

After several years of speculation and with very intense recent months in terms of negotiations, with several votes between the clubs and with Belgrade as a more than real alternative – Barcelona soon fell out of the fight -, an agreement has finally been reached with the only votes against Real Madrid and Olympiacos to take this historic step. According to Eurohoops, the Euroleague will receive around 50 million euros for the agreement with the emirate’s government.

It should be remembered that since this season, there is a team from Dubai playing the Adriatic League, as an experiment for the expansion of the Euroleague to the emirates.