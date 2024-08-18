The video shows a fight with a large boss who bases part of his attacks on his very long legs, which also represent his weak point, since a few well-placed hits are enough to make him unbalance and fall to the ground, offering the player a precious window to attack undisturbed.

A few days after its debut in stores, a first, and unfortunately short, gameplay video of the game has finally been shown. PS5 version Of Black Myth: Wukong which you can view using the player below.

A little taste of the PS5 version ahead of launch

With all the impressions out there based on the PC version (here’s our review of Black Myth: Wukong, by the way), as well as previously released footage and material, there’s clearly a lot of curiosity to see how Game Science’s action RPG fares on PS5, and the video below serves as a little taster.

Obviously with a clip of about 90 seconds it is impossible to speculate on the performance of Black Myth: Wukong on PS5. The impression however is that what we see in the video is the Performance mode, which aims for 1440p and 60 fps.

In any case, to have a complete picture we just have to wait for the game’s release, scheduled for August 20thand all the technical analysis of the case. In the meantime, the download size on PS5 has been revealed.