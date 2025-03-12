03/12/2025



Updated at 7:49 p.m.





Juan Luis Aguirre Lete, Isuntzaone of the most bloodthirsty chiefs of ETA, has released today after serving more than 28 of the 30 years that were imposed on condemnation, once it was recast. The terrorist, with a very long criminal career, was one of those responsible for the band that ordered the kidnapping of prison official José Antonio Ortega Lara, who remained 532 days held in a narrow Zulo in Mondragón (Guipúzcoa) in inhuman conditions. For this action, the National Court sentenced him to 32 years in prison.

But this subject is also convicted of the murder of the socialist leader Fernando Múgica and General Dionisio Herreroand the security forces also linked him to the attempted murder of the President of the Government, José María Aznar.

Likewise, the Criminal Court of Milan (Italy) imposed a condemnation in 2003 of eight years in prison for the placement in 1991 of two pumps at the headquarters of the External Bank of Spain and in the Spanish Tourism Office in the Italian city.

And it is also one of the five member of the Executive Committee of the band prosecuted by the National Court Judge Luis Francisco de Jorge Mesas For planning the murder of the councilor of the PP Gregorio Ordóñez, which occurred on January 23, 30 years ago at the La Cepa bar of the old part of San Sebastián.









The instructor of this cause processed in February with Agirre Lete to four other former heads of the band Xabier Arizkuren Ruiz, ‘Kantauri’; Ignacio Gracia Arregi, ‘Iñaki de Rentería’; Mikel Albisu, ‘Mikel Antza; Julián Atxurra Egurola, for a crime of Terrorist murder and a crime of attack against Ordonez’s life.

It has been Etxerat, the group of relatives of prisoners of ETA, which has advanced the news on its website. In her you can see in a photograph at the exit of prison with her mother and holding an ikurriña.

Aguirre Lete was arrested by the French police in the afternoon of the November 26, 1996on a toll located on the outskirts of Bayonne when he was traveling in a vehicle in the company of the German citizen Petra Elser and a child of about two years, son of both. Aguirre Lete was then considered as the head of the commands in the reserve in France and was attributed to him equally important functions in the band’s logistics apparatus.

During the years this individual has been in prison He was critical of ETA. In 2022 he was transferred to a prison in the Basque Country within the strategy of the Government of Pedro Sánchez to group all terrorist prisoners in prisons of that autonomous community, just before the Basque Government assumed the competition in this area.