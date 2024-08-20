Today, after years of waiting, Black Myth: Wukong has finally reached the hands of consumers. While Game Science’s title was expected to have a positive reception from the public, no one expected the success it has experienced in recent hours, since this release is positioned as the most successful single player in the history of Steam.

In less than 24 hours, Black Myth: Wukong has reached over 2.1 million concurrent players on Steam alonemaking Game Science’s game the most successful single player in the history of this virtual store. The only title that is ahead of this release is PUBG, which reached more than 3.2 million concurrent players.

Considering that Black Myth: Wukong It is also available on the Epic Games Store, as well as on PlayStation 5, This means that the work of Game Science has started on the right foot.and it has probably exceeded the expectations of many. While it was clear that this title was going to have a positive reception from the public, thanks to years of excitement and a good advertising campaign, nobody expected the impact that we are seeing right now.

Most interestingly, multiple reviews noted that the performance of Black Myth: Wukong On PC it wasn’t the best in the world, something that could have put off more than one person, But we now know that this did not have a big impact.We’ll just have to wait and see how the PlayStation 5 version fares.

We remind you that Black Myth: Wukong is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC. In related topics, you can check out our review of this game here. Similarly, this title fared in reviews.

Author’s Note:

I didn’t expect such a big success for Black Myth: WukongIt’s good to see the first international attempt at a China studio being received in this way, and this could well lead to further investment in this region, which will be positive for the entire industry.

Via: Steam