The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of July, when more movements are generated and different clubs from around the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market in LaLiga.
Nico Williams, who has been linked with PSG and FC Barcelona, has decided to stay at Athletic Bilbao. Journalist Pedro Morata confirmed that the player’s agent has informed PSG that the winger will remain at San Mamés. FC Barcelona, who have also shown interest, will have to look for other options to strengthen their squad, such as Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, whose signing also seems difficult.
Real Madrid have not forgotten Alphonso Davies and are planning a final attempt to sign the Bayern Munich left-back in August. The German club will have to decide whether to accept the offer or risk losing the player for free in 2025. Although Real Madrid are not planning any further moves before the market closes, Davies remains a priority to strengthen the team. Information from the newspaper Relief.
FC Barcelona are still interested in signing Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, who has rejected several offers. Leipzig are demanding 60 million euros for the transfer and will not accept split payments or bonuses. Barça are looking for a formula that satisfies the German club’s demands to bring in the Spanish international, a former Barça youth player. Information from the newspaper Sport.
Although Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Real Madrid’s transfer market is closed, the club is looking for solutions for pending departures, such as that of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Youngster Nico Paz is also targeting an exit to gain minutes and continue to improve, although both players still do not have a clear destination. Information from the newspaper Brand.
Bayer Leverkusen, managed by Xabi Alonso, are interested in signing Melvin Ukpeigbe, a player from the Real Madrid reserve team. Alonso knows the player well and wants to integrate him into his future project. Negotiations are ongoing and a possible loan for next season is being considered. Information from the newspaper Ace.
Atlético de Madrid have completed the signing of Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra for 25 million euros plus 5 million in bonuses. Guerra joins recent signings Alexander Sörloth and Robin Le Normand. Valencia will retain a percentage of any future sale of the player.
Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is at the centre of market speculation. PSG and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing him, while the player wants to leave City to lead the attack at another club. Pep Guardiola has tried to cool down the rumours, stating that Alvarez is still part of the English team.
