Black Myth: Wukong is positioned as one of the most anticipated games of the year. Game Science’s work has players very excited and can’t wait to get their hands on this adaptation of Journey to the West. Thus, the developers have released a technical demo that helps users of PC to identify whether your hardware is ready to run this title or not.

Recently, Game Science published a technical demo on Steam, known as Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool, which aims to test the game’s compatibility and performance on PC with real-time graphics, giving the player the ability to tweak the graphical options until they find the combination that is most to their likingor as far as your platform will allow. Here you can download it.

However, The developers warn that the complexity of the game can lead to a number of unexpected changes.and the final result may vary. This is what the company said:

“We have ensured that the performance test results are close to the expected performance when playing Black Myth: Wukong.”

Likewise, Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool It is not a demo that allows you to experience the game ahead of time, but a series of graphical options that can save you time once the game is finally available in just a few days.

Remember, Black Myth: Wukong Coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on August 20. On related topics, you can check out our preview of the game here. Likewise, here is the most recent trailer for the title.

Author’s Note:

Everything seems to indicate that Black Myth: Wukong This will be a very demanding game for players’ PCs. This makes sense. This game uses the power of Unreal Engine 5, so it needs a lot of power to show off its capabilities.

Via: Steam