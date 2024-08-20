This August 20th the long-awaited video game arrived Black Myth: Wukong both PlayStation 5 and PC. On the latter platform it is available through Steam where it immediately became the most popular game among players, surpassing some champions.

Just hours before its premiere, Black Myth: Wukong It has 2.2 million concurrent users on Steam according to data from the platform itself. With this he surpassed this year’s record that belonged to Palworld with 2.1 million users. It is worth noting that in the case of that title it took longer to reach the figure, while for the Monkey King it only took hours.

In addition to surpassing Palworldalso left behind other very popular titles on the platform. Among these, DOTA 2 (with 1.2 million players) already Counter Strike (with 1.8 million players). Still, Game Science’s title has yet to surpass the big champion that is PUBG with a record 3.2 million players.

Source: Game Science

It is evident that people were interested in Black Myth: Wukong despite many doubts about its condition and playability. It’s already a people’s champion and it may be a while before we see another title achieve this popularity on Steam. Did you contribute to this figure?

What is Black Myth: Wukong about?

Black Myth: Wukong is the debut title from Game Science studio. It takes elements from the Chinese novel Journey to the West to show us the great journey of the monkey king, Wukong. Obviously with a lot more action and some of the best graphics of the generation.

Its gameplay borrows some elements from soulslike games, but here it is more focused on action. The Monkey King has quite a few moves in his arsenal that will help him outclass his rivals in fights that are both frenetic and epic in scale.. Will they give him a chance?

