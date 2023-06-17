Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg has died at the age of 92 from pancreatic cancer. The family announced it, explaining that he died in his home in Kensington, California. A former military analyst and antiwar activist, Ellsberg leaked a number of classified documents detailing the extent of US involvement in Vietnam. Once dubbed “the most dangerous man in America,” Ellsberg was given a prediction by doctors in March of three to six months to live.

“Daniel was a seeker of truth and a patriotic teller of truth, an antiwar activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many and an inspiration to countless others,” his family said. “We will all miss him dearly,” he added.