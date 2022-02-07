The obligation of the presence of black box in the car, a device that records vehicle data and allows a better reading of what happens during accidents, could create a blockage in Italian regulations. In fact, from 6 July 2022, the new models just approved will have to have a factory-fitted black box, let’s say standard. From 6 July 2024, all new cars registered will be obliged to contain the device, thus making the legislative landscape homogeneous.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, in Italy there could be problems with the presence of two black boxes. One will be the one mentioned above, by European rules: it will be accessible only to law enforcement agencies and will keep in memory only the data recorded during an accident. The other, relating to the Italian regulations of 2017, has been ‘pushed’ over time by the insurance companies, it recovers data on the use of the vehicle, also for customer profiling purposes. If in the event of an accident the two black boxes gave conflicting information, the judges would have a difficult job to do.

“Companies have an interest in keeping it in addition to the former. With the paradox that, if the two devices give conflicting information on accidents, the Italian law will give priority to the second, despite the fact that the one installed in the factory gives more guarantees. It’s an Italian-style pie. The Competition law (124/2017) had tried to regulate the technical and evidential aspects of the black box and with a blitz in July 2018 the implementing ministerial decrees (of Infrastructure and Economic Development) that set the characteristics of the devices were put into public consultation , including portability (to avoid having to switch devices if you change company). Then, without official explanations, the process stopped and everything remained in the hands of the insurance companies“, Reads the business newspaper. The paradox is that the law could currently give reason to the black box of insurance, even considering that that of the houses is considered more reliable and super partes.

The European regulation 2019/2144 sets very precise rules: factory-fitted black boxes cannot be useful to insurance companies, as they would have to give up other information collected such as times, roads and methods of use of the vehicle. Therefore the black boxes will ‘coexist’, and will always be usable as ‘evidence’ in the event of an accident. The hope is that we can achieve a simplification of the legislation, with a single black box to trust.