A mite plague has been spreading on the Croatian peninsula of Istria since August. The health institute also has important advice for holidaymakers. (Symbolic image) © YAY Images/imago/picture alliance / Henning Kaiser

The idyllic region of Istria is battling a plague of grass mites that cause skin irritations. The warm and dry weather encourages the mites to multiply.

Pula – Just looking at the pictures makes you itch and tingle. The idyllic region of Istria, known for its crystal-clear waters and picturesque landscapes, is currently facing a less pleasant phenomenon. The current grass mite plague is causing considerable skin irritations for some Croatian holidaymakers and locals. The reason for this is the unusually warm and dry weather, which provides ideal conditions for the mites to multiply.

Mite plague spreads in Croatia’s top holiday destination – “It itches a lot”

According to the Istrian Public Health Institute, complaints have increased sharply since mid-August, especially in the regions from Fažana to Medulin, in the south of the peninsula, where Pula is also located. The coastal town is one of the Most popular holiday resorts in IstriaThe first reports of incidents were made in early August from the coastal area of ​​Fažana. Similar cases have now also been reported in areas such as the Šišan coastal area and the island of Fratarski, Croatian media reports, including the portal istra24.hr in a report from the end of August.

“The bites looked like a pimple, like when a wasp stings, and then it stays. It doesn’t stop itching,” says Cvetana Tadić, a sufferer from Belgrade. Family doctor Ivan Slipčević explains at danas.hr. “It looks a bit unpleasant, lots of red spots all over the body. It itches a lot and patients think it’s something contagious, but that’s not the case.”

Institute of Public Health Istria names symptoms of mite infestation

The typical symptoms of a grass mite infestation are severe itching and reddening of the skin. These occur mainly at night, when the mites are active and people are resting. People who are particularly prone to allergies can have very severe reactions, says Dr. Nediljko Landeka istra24.hrHe works in the Pest Control Department of the Institute of Public Health in Istria.

“The parasites feed on dead skin cells and release enzymes that can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive people,” Landeka continued. People who are prone to allergic reactions sometimes have to seek medical help due to a severe skin reaction to mites. A skin reaction triggered by this can last up to two weeks.

Also German Croatia holidaymakers have not missed the plague. On Facebook a woman posted: “Who of you has heard of the mite epidemic in Croatia, especially in Istria, and can report on the symptoms? It seems that it is currently in the media and we may have a case like that.” While some are talking about an “exploding population on the beach”, others are reassuring and do not understand the panic. In fact, there is no reason to worry. “Mites cannot be life-threatening,” reassures dermatologist Bernarda Mišanović Marković danas.hr.

Mite plague in Croatia – what experts recommend

To protect yourself, Dr. Landeka recommends avoiding dry grassy areas, wearing closed shoes and using insect repellent. After being in potentially affected areas, take a thorough shower with warm water and rub yourself vigorously with a towel to remove any attached parasites.

Such bites can also be treated with antihistamines and anti-inflammatory creams, says dermatologist Mišanović Marković. It is important to wash clothing at higher temperatures, at least 60 degrees. Patients should also avoid strong sunlight to avoid irritating the skin.

Despite the plague, Dr. Landeka is refraining from large-scale disinfection campaigns. “The use of pesticides would represent a significant environmental burden and it is unclear where exactly the hotspots are,” he explains. Instead, they are relying on education and preventive measures to contain the spread of the parasites.

Despite beautiful beaches, cities and wonderful weather (more tips here), Croatia also hit by an algae plague on the Adriatic this summer.