Do you have time? until 10:00 Italian time on October 1st to claim them and add them to your collection, after which they will be replaced by the next batch of PlayStation Plus Essential titles. You can redeem them from the dedicated section of your console dashboard or via the web version of the PlayStation Store, at this address (the page is still being updated at the time of writing and reports the August titles).

Today is the first Tuesday of the month, which means that from now on subscribers to PlayStation Plus of any level can claim and add to their collection the September games of the Essential tier at no additional cost.

If you missed the original announcement, here are the games available to all subscribers to Sony’s service:

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – PS4 & PS5

MLB The Show 24 – PS4 & PS5

Little Nightmares 2 – PS4 and PS5

Note: Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available in Italy starting from 13:00 today, September 3.

One of the dark settings of Little Nightmares 2

The most exciting new addition is undoubtedly Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, which PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to play from launch at no additional cost. It is a title based on the imaginative broomstick sport beloved by wizards in the Harry Potter universe. Players will be able to take on the role of a completely customized avatar or one of the most famous characters from the series and jump on their broomstick to face a challenging Career mode or challenge other players in online multiplayer modes.

Still remaining within the scope of sports games, but moving on to a “real” one, MLB The Show 24 will allow players to experience the emotions of baseball thanks to a realistic simulation of this sport and with a wide range of modes to try their hand at, from friendlies and online matches to various career modes in which we can manage the team of our dreams or take on the role of a young promise. Here is our review of MLB The Show 24.

Last but not least, Little Nightmares 2 follows the adventures of Mono, a young boy trapped in a distorted world where he must reluctantly explore nightmarish environments and populated by terrifying characters, creating an engaging horror adventure like few others. If you want to know more, here is our review of Little Nightmares 2. What do you think, will you play the titles offered by PlayStation Plus this month or were you hoping for something completely different? Let us know in the comments.