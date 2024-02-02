Home page World

The stuffed animal didn't come to him, he came to the stuffed animals. A moment of carelessness and a boy (3) in Australia is stuck in an automatic grabber.

Queensland – When parents are traveling with their children, it is advisable not to lose sight of the children for a second. This is especially true in department stores. Just this spring, children climbed onto the roof of a shopping center, broke in and injured themselves. There is also a great risk that small children will disappear in the crowds of people – or behind the window of a plush toy vending machine. This is what happened on Sunday (January 28) in the state of Queensland, Australia.

Automatic grippers are definitely treacherous. Not only do you spend enormous amounts of change trying to get one of the coveted prizes. As the case of three-year-old Ethan shows, the desire for a fluffy plush toy can also lead to a child suddenly ending up inside a plush toy vending machine.

Boy (3) gets inside an automatic grabber – police arrive to rescue him

In Queensland Police video footage, the adventurous boy, aged just three, can be seen rolling around on a mountain of stuffed animals in a shopping center grab machine. The boy named Ethan had recently climbed into the plane's hatch and into its interior.

While the child is visibly unimpressed by the predicament and even seems to enjoy it, his father on the other side of the window is nervously racking his brains about how he can get his son out safely. The police who arrived finally made the decision to break the glass window of the machine.

Father of three-year-old: “Had the time of his life” in the plush toy machine

The video shows Ethan obediently following his father's instructions and moving to the back corner of the machine to protect himself from splinters of glass. The officers then smash the glass window and the little boy can be safely lifted out of the machine.

Ethan had the “time of his life” in the 15 minutes he had to spend surrounded by the stuffed animals, his father said after the rescue operation. However, the question remains as to how the three-year-old ended up inside the plane. During the Sunday shopping trip, the father only briefly lost sight of his three-year-old son, reports The Guardian.

“He loves machines like this. He opened the flap, which he always does. But then in a split second he crawled inside and the flap closed,” says the father. He thought it was “unbelievable” how quickly the boy got into the automatic gripper.

Son assures his father: “I’ll never do it again”

After the concerned parents were able to locate the boy in the plush toy machine, they first contacted the seller of the machines. There the father was asked how much money he had put into the machine or whether it had gotten stuck, describes ABC Australia the call. “The only thing that is in the machine is my child, I would like to have him back,” was the father’s answer.

Ethan (3) quickly found his way into a plush toy vending machine in the Australian state of Queensland. © Screenshot Police Queensland

As a spokesman for the shopping center confirmed, it was the first incident of this kind for the chain. We are already in discussions with the provider of the machines to find measures to avoid similar climbing attempts in the future. At least three-year-old Ethan assured his father that he wouldn't get involved in it again: “Don't worry, Dad, I won't do it again.”

Parental carelessness does not always end unscathed for the offspring.