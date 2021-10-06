The value of the bitcoin has passed i $ 50,000. A sudden and notable recovery for cryptocurrency. The latest price hike pushed bitcoin’s market capitalization close to one trillion, surpassing the market value of Facebook.

Other major cryptocurrencies are also posting significant gains in the past few days. Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin, Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP) and dogecoin all on the rise between the 15 and 30% from the beginning of October. Bitcoin still remains more than $ 10,000 from its all-time high of $ 64,000, reached in mid-April 2021, although some analysts predict it could hit new records before the end of the year.

The latest price hike follows several months of volatility, stimulated by the decision of the China to crack down on cryptocurrency in the country. Furthermore, from the controversial infrastructure law in the United States that would require the tax declaration on cryptocurrencies. “This type of news usually causes a pullback in the short term in the market, but does not affect the medium and long term ”, explains Jonas Luethy.

The rebound in Bitcoin prices was helped by an announcement by the Swiss financial regulator, which approved the first investment fund in cryptocurrencies of its kind in Swiss. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) stated that the fund “will foster serious innovation in a technologically consistent way. Simon Peters, an analyst at the eToro online trading platform, believes the move will open the cryptocurrency market to a new section of investors.

“The new Crypto Market Index Fund will be open to ‘qualified investors’, enabling investments in cryptocurrencies with a ‘sufficiently large trading volume’,” continues Peters. “Considering that the Swiss has one of the largest banking sectors in the world and accounts for around 25% of global cross-border wealth management, the possibility for investors to gain further exposure to cryptoassets could be attractive to the sector ”.