While vacuuming the top floor, my eye catches my nearly ten-year-old son’s desk. There is a document from the sailing school.

Apparently he was allowed to fill in the personal details himself. I read:

Name: Bob

Date of birth: 20-12-2011

Place of Birth: Mama’s Bed

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl