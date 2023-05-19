From BioShock 4 we still don’t know anything, and since years have passed since the first mentions of the title in question, it is quite normal that the classic alarming rumors emerge about the state of developmentwho according to another alleged leaker he is meeting big problems.

The Twitter account “Oops Leaks”, whose track record is uncertain, relaunched the idea claiming that “the narrative team has encountered the biggest problems, because it seems they have not yet been able to write a film script that it is at the level of a franchise of this caliber in recent years “, complete with quotation marks to demonstrate that the matter is reported by internal sources, or almost.

All of this would have been a key factor for the reboot, therefore the whole project would have stalled already in the initial stages. There is no way to verify this information but it is quite clear that BioShock 4 has encountered some problems, considering the passage of time and the total lack of information.

In any case, among the information released by Take Two for the end of the fiscal year it would seem to emerge that this title too could be expected for the next fiscal year, i.e. between April 2025 and March 2026. From the same sources (which remain however extremely vague and to be interpreted), we can think that Judas could be arriving next year and perhaps also GTA 6.