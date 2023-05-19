There are pilots, there are winners in sport and there are champions in life. In a moment of difficulty like the one Emilia-Romagna has been going through in recent days, sport has rightly taken a back seat, also leading to the cancellation of the Grand Prix that should have been held in Imola this weekend.

A dutiful and common sense act, which prompted the world of Formula 1 to get going to show its support for the territory. Ferrari has donated one million euros to the Region’s Territorial Security and Civil Protection Agency, while Stefano Domenicali has announced that Formula 1 will launch a fundraiser to support the areas and people affected by the bad weather in recent weeks , including AlphaTauri staff.

Just Faenza, where the Italian team is based, is unfortunately among the municipalities most affected and everyone is helping to clean the streets of the remains left by the flood. All, including those who have found a second home in Faenza, namely one of the two official team riders, Yuki Tsunoda, who remained in the area to help the local population by removing the mud from the areas of the city centre. Shovel, commitment and desire to help a community of which he has become a part.

The Japanese pilot himself had already relaunched a fundraising campaign promoted by the municipality of Faenza on social media to help the populations affected by the floods, so it is still possible to donate following the instructions provided by the municipality itself.

“After a horrible night, the city is badly affected: dust, mud and the smell of petrol everywhere. Currently people are struggling to find food and especially a place to stay, after many have been evacuated from their homes. Please, anything you can do to help is appreciated,” Tsunoda wrote on social media Wednesday.