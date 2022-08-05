A passenger from Bali couldn’t be happy about his travel provisions for long: Because he shouldn’t have been allowed to enter Australia with them, he got a high fine. Labrador dog Zinta tracked him down.

Labrador Zinta, pictured here with her keeper, tracked down illegal food at the airport. Image: Australian Department of Agriculture

EA passenger may bitterly regret his visit to McDonald’s before heading to Australia from Bali, Indonesia. According to the Australian Department of Agriculture, a search dog at Darwin Airport found a burger with beef and egg, a ham croissant and a McMuffin in the man’s backpack.

Minister Murray Watt said it was a biosecurity breach. “This will be the most expensive McDonald’s meal the passenger has ever had,” Watt said. But he has no sympathy for the man, who has to pay double what his plane ticket cost for the violation: $2,664.

Watt praised Zinta, a black Labrador who recently joined the airport. The leftovers were checked for foot-and-mouth disease virus and then destroyed. Biosecurity is important, Watt said. “It protects our farmers and secures jobs.” And that’s also because there is no foot-and-mouth disease in Australia.