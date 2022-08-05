Falcao García did not play a friendly and rumors about an injury are growing

The last friendly of Vallecano Ray before facing the new season in LaLiga he had a precedent that has the coaching staff worried and concerns the Colombian Falcao garcia.

Rayo tied at zero goals with Valladolid and was ready for the game against Barcelona, ​​the first of the rented 2022 and 2023.

Andoni Iraola had a team in good health for the start of the tournament, but apparently, according to the Spanish media, Falcao García did not line up in the friendly due to a physical problem.

Why the absence?

The match was held in the Football City Pavilion, but the samarium did not appear, so the anguish is born in the Ray.

Falcao played his last match at the weekend against Manchester United, which was tied 1-1. He was on the field 65 minutes.

The Colombian striker was in the matches against Leganés, in which he scored a goal, and then lined up against Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday and SC Freiburg.

Rayo Vallecano will play the match against Barcelona on August 13 as a visitor.

