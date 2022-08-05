Falcao García did not play a friendly and rumors about an injury are growing

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Radamel Falcao García enters the field in the match against Real Sociedad.
Rodrigo Jimenez. Eph
Radamel Falcao García enters the pitch in the match against Real Sociedad.
Rayo Vallecano and Valladolid tied at zero goals.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 05, 2022, 09:36 AM
The last friendly of Vallecano Ray before facing the new season in LaLiga he had a precedent that has the coaching staff worried and concerns the Colombian Falcao garcia.
Rayo tied at zero goals with Valladolid and was ready for the game against Barcelona, the first of the rented 2022 and 2023.
(Piqué, separated from Shakira, lives his most bitter moment)
(Piqué: the queen test of “unrequited love” that would have affected Shakira)
Andoni Iraola had a team in good health for the start of the tournament, but apparently, according to the Spanish media, Falcao García did not line up in the friendly due to a physical problem.
Why the absence?
The match was held in the Football City Pavilion, but the samarium did not appear, so the anguish is born in the Ray.
Falcao played his last match at the weekend against Manchester United, which was tied 1-1. He was on the field 65 minutes.
The Colombian striker was in the matches against Leganés, in which he scored a goal, and then lined up against Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday and SC Freiburg.
Rayo Vallecano will play the match against Barcelona on August 13 as a visitor.
(Letsile Tebogo, Bolt’s heir, humiliated for only 6 thousandths, video)
(Jarlan Barrera: harsh criticism of Luis Grau, Junior’s assistant?)
Sports
August 05, 2022, 09:36 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #García #play #friendly #rumors #injury #growing
Leave a Reply