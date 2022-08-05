Saturday, August 6, 2022
Falcao García did not play a friendly and rumors about an injury are growing

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in Sports
Radamel Falcao Garcia

Radamel Falcao García enters the field in the match against Real Sociedad.

Photo:

Rodrigo Jimenez. Eph

Radamel Falcao García enters the pitch in the match against Real Sociedad.

Rayo Vallecano and Valladolid tied at zero goals.

The last friendly of Vallecano Ray before facing the new season in LaLiga he had a precedent that has the coaching staff worried and concerns the Colombian Falcao garcia.

See also  Falcao could not do anything to avoid Rayo's defeat against Madrid

Rayo tied at zero goals with Valladolid and was ready for the game against Barcelona, ​​the first of the rented 2022 and 2023.

(Piqué, separated from Shakira, lives his most bitter moment)
(Piqué: the queen test of “unrequited love” that would have affected Shakira)

Andoni Iraola had a team in good health for the start of the tournament, but apparently, according to the Spanish media, Falcao García did not line up in the friendly due to a physical problem.

Why the absence?

The match was held in the Football City Pavilion, but the samarium did not appear, so the anguish is born in the Ray.

Falcao played his last match at the weekend against Manchester United, which was tied 1-1. He was on the field 65 minutes.

The Colombian striker was in the matches against Leganés, in which he scored a goal, and then lined up against Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday and SC Freiburg.

Rayo Vallecano will play the match against Barcelona on August 13 as a visitor.

(Letsile Tebogo, Bolt’s heir, humiliated for only 6 thousandths, video)
(Jarlan Barrera: harsh criticism of Luis Grau, Junior’s assistant?)

See also  When do the big European leagues start in the 2022-2023 season?

Sports

