Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi was appointed Minister of Climate Change and Environment and a Member of the Council of Ministers on January 6, 2024. Her Excellency previously served as Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education since July 2016. She also worked as Director of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Department at the Ministry of Education. and education, and assumed the role of spokesperson for the UAE government during the period of challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Al Shamsi also served as a member of many committees, including the Digital Transformation Committee, the National Committee for Family Protection, and the Gulf Council for the Gifted. She chairs several national committees, including the Council for Child Protection in the Educational Environment, the National Committee for Green Education, and the National Committee for Creative Arts in Education. She also led the Organizing Committee. To host the International Junior Science Olympiad 2021 and the International Biology Olympiad 2023.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi holds a doctorate degree in computer engineering from Khalifa University, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from the University of Sharjah, and obtained a diploma in innovation in government work from the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation and the Diplomatic Leadership Program from the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.