Back to the future: this is Alvaro Bautista’s round of Aragon, who in Race 2 returned to dominate showing the overwhelming power of the combination between the Spaniard and the Panigale V4R. After a great start, the Ducati rider got ahead of everyone, keeping his head and triumphing also in the second long heat of the Aragon round. At Motorland, Bautista’s season has a great start, and with today’s victory he also takes the lead in the world rankings.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati standard bearer rules Jonathan Rea, who mocked him yesterday but today had to settle for second position, bowing to the irrepressible Bautista. The Kawasaki rider passed under the checkered flag with a delay of four seconds from the winner, an important gap also due to the brawl with Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael Ruben Rinaldi that allowed Bautista to run away.

With the second position in Race 2, Rea leaves Aragon as a pursuer with three points behind the leader, but is in front of a Toprak that limits the damage. The reigning world champion manages to grab a podium in the final with great maneuvers after a good fight with Rinaldi. The Turkish of Yamaha pays 18 points behind the leader in the standings, but on a track not particularly friendly to the R1 he is able to be immediately behind the two favorites.

Razgatlioglu got the better of the Ducati rider from Romagna, who in the middle of the race made him dream of a double but then had to settle for fourth. Rinaldi is the “first of the others”, but he still manages to keep up with the top three for the whole race and also fight for the podium. He now pays 25 points from the world championship leader and teammate. Rinaldi precedes Alex Lowes, fifth with the other factory Kawasaki, while Axel Bassani, sixth at the finish, is the third Ducati rider in the top six positions. The rider of the Motocorsa team is also the best of the independents at the finish line and precedes Loris Baz, first of the BMW representatives.

The Frenchman passes under the checkered flag in front of Xavi Vierge, who in his first weekend in Superbike manages to conquer the top 10 in Race 2, finishing in eighth position. Honda is confirmed as a bike with good potential even with Iker Lecuona, who closes the group of the top ten. Between the two riders riding the CBR1000RR-R is Garrett Gerloff, ninth and author of a weekend a little below expectations. Race to forget for his teammate Kohta Nozane, who crashed.

Not a particularly brilliant race also for BMW, which with the exception of Loris Baz is out of the top 10: Eugene Laverty is 12th behind Lucas Mahias, while Ilya Mykhalcyk, substitute for the injured Michael van der Mark, does not go beyond 15th place. Disastrous race for Scott Redding, forced to retire. Andrea Locatelli is no better, who falls but manages to get back on track. The Bergamo rider crosses the finish line in 19th position. So the other Italians: Luca Bernardi is Roberto Tamburini is 14th, while Gabriele Ruiu is 17th. Luca Bernardi with the Ducati of the Barni team closes Race 2 in 16th position.