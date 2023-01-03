Bills player collapses in the middle of an NFL game, video

Damar Hamlin, player for the buffalo bills, collapsed in the middle of the game that his team was playing against the cincinnati bengals, in the NFL.

After knocking down Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin fell to the ground. Immediately, a stretcher and an ambulance entered the field of play, while the player received medical attention.

#Sports | Terrible time in the NFL. During the game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. He had to be resuscitated on the pitch. He was transferred to a hospital where he is intubated in intensive care.pic.twitter.com/yeiupOTjiE — Fernando Canales F (@FerCanalesF) January 3, 2023

Hamlin had to receive CPR on full court. Later, the doctors gave him oxygen and loaded him into the ambulance.

As he was being tended to, players from both teams surrounded the scene waiting for Hamlin to recover.

The game, which was broadcast on television, was suspended with 6:06 left in the first period and the Bengals led 7-3.

The Fox television network reported that Hamlin was taken from the stadium, although the ambulance stopped to wait for the player’s mother to get into the vehicle to accompany him to the hospital.

News in development.

