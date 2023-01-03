Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Bills player collapses in the middle of an NFL game, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2023
in Sports
0


damar hamlin

Damar Hamlin (3) collapsed in the middle of the game.

Damar Hamlin (3) collapsed in the middle of the game.

Damar Hamlin received urgent care on the field of play. Suspended match.

Damar Hamlin, player for the buffalo bills, collapsed in the middle of the game that his team was playing against the cincinnati bengals, in the NFL.

After knocking down Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin fell to the ground. Immediately, a stretcher and an ambulance entered the field of play, while the player received medical attention.

Hamlin had to receive CPR on full court. Later, the doctors gave him oxygen and loaded him into the ambulance.

As he was being tended to, players from both teams surrounded the scene waiting for Hamlin to recover.

The game, which was broadcast on television, was suspended with 6:06 left in the first period and the Bengals led 7-3.

The Fox television network reported that Hamlin was taken from the stadium, although the ambulance stopped to wait for the player’s mother to get into the vehicle to accompany him to the hospital.

News in development.

