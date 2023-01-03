They will get married? A few weeks ago, Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña made the decision to suspend their wedding due to political problems that caused a series of riots in the country. However, some photos of the alleged preparations for the marriage of both characters were leaked. Although they did not give the date of this event, ‘Samu’ was in charge of exposing said images and mentioning that the expected event could be this January 7.

However, this fact did not go unnoticed by users of social networks, who warned of a national strike just for the day the model and the politician would say yes at the altar.

Users alert of national strike on the day of the possible wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña

After spreading the images that could be from the preparations for the wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña, some users wrote to Samuel Suárez and noted the detail that on that day, January 7, there will be a nationwide strike.

Publication of ‘Samu’. Photo: Instagram

What did ‘Samu’ say about Brunella Horna’s new wedding date?

‘Samu’ was surprised by the date that Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña would have chosen to carry out their marriage, because these days the show programs are off the air and the couple would not have media coverage.

“Getting married on January 7 was like saying ‘ok, there’s not going to be much press behind it.’ Some of the show programs may still be incorporated in a fortnight, later on. So, if the wedding really takes place on the 7th, they are going to have zero media attention, ”she opined.