Dear bills, Italy is aiming for greater home gas production and an EU supply strategy

A common plan for the gas like the one earmarked for i vaccines. The executive Dragons takes the field against the energy price increases, proposing a three-step strategy: increasing the national gas production, the involvement ofEurope for the purchase and deposit, and a kind of tax, or rather indemnity, on extra profits electricity companies, such as Enel and Edison or A2a and Iren. The Messenger, reconstructing the executive’s plan in stages, in view of the European Council.

First of all, explains the Roman daily, in order to give a “structural” response to the crazy tensions on prices that have made Italian electricity and gas bills soar for months, “it is necessary to find a agreement in Europe on purchases and the common reserves of gas: the first leg of the plan which Draghi will talk about again today at the European Council, a step also hoped for by Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam, the main operator in EU storage “.

After that, now that analysts’ forecasts assume price tensions that may even reach 2023, we need to resign ourselves to a structural increase in the price of energy, continues the Messenger. It is necessary to “fish among the profits that the companies have had from the rise in gas to mitigate the higher costs in the bill: a sort of compensation for a crisis that benefits those while maintaining the same costs, producing energy from hydroelectric or renewable sources, profits are doubled due to a mechanism that links the price of electricity to that of gas. “On the table the names of Enel and Edison or A2a and Iren.

Finally, the national gas: second move of the plan. The objective is “to verify whether, as some estimates show, it is really possible to cut the bill by 20%, reducing the country’s dependence on foreign methane”. According to the data reported by the Roman newspaper, the advantage would not be so small: Italian methane has an extraction cost of around 5 cents per cubic meter compared to a market price of gas that Italy imports from abroad which reached 130 cents yesterday. .