The situation in Ukraine is a product of Moscow’s long-standing fear of Western expansion, where NATO is the main destructive force. British journalist Tim Black in an article for the magazine Spiked urged Western countries to admit responsibility for the Ukrainian crisis and stop demonizing Moscow.

According to Black, the image of Russia in foreign media such as The Sunday Times, New York Times and New Statesman is not true. At the same time, the journalist noted that Western politicians share the opinion of the media, which portrays Russia “as an evil demiurge, trying to shape the world in accordance with its nefarious goals.”

Related materials:

The author of Spiked points out that the division of the world into peace-loving Western countries and a chaotic Russia is a “Manichean view of geopolitics.” “And this deliberately hides the West’s own role in fueling tensions in Eastern Europe. After all, Russia is not the main actor here (…). If there is a destructive destabilizing force here, it is not the Kremlin, but NATO. From the point of view of Russia, it is NATO that is doing the trick here, ”Black concluded.

Earlier, the participants in the Eastern Partnership summit warned Russia about the “large-scale consequences and high cost” of any military action against Kiev. At the same time, Russia has repeatedly noted that it is not interested in a war with Ukraine and does not intend to commit any military actions against Kiev.