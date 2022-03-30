The typical family with protected contract will pay 10.2% less for the electricity and 10% less for the gas bill

After eighteen months Arera announces the first drop in tariffs for electricity and gas bills for the second quarter of 2022. The cancellation of general charges remains cleared e the bonus for families in difficulty with energy expenditure is growing. But continue to feel the difference from the previous year.

The Authority announced that “despite new records for the rise in wholesale prices recorded after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the data on price trends” and in any case “a context of great uncertainty”, prices with a protection contract fall for the first time “after 6 quarters (7 if we consider gas)”. From April to June, the typical family with protected contract will pay 10.2% less for the electricity and 10% less for the gas bill.

During the year, between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022, “in terms of final effects”, the typical core will spend about 948 euros for electricity, 83% more than in the period 1 July 2020 – June 30, 2021. In the same period, the cost of the gas bill will be approximately 1,652 euros, an increase of 71%. In fact, Arera acknowledges that despite the drop in prices, “the difference in expenditure with respect to the previous year is still marked “.

For the president Stefano Besseghini the country is “in an objectively extraordinary situation, with an ongoing conflict and unprecedented volatility on the energy markets”, all reasons why “the Authority has decided to adopt extraordinary measures in favor of consumers, both for protected than for the free market “.

Measures that result in the cancellation of general system charges in the bill for the next three months “thanks to the provisions of decree-law n.17 / 22with which the Government – in addition to confirming the 5% VAT reduction on gas for the quarter – has allocated additional resources necessary for the intervention, making it possible to lighten the bill for almost 30 million households and over 6 million businesses “. The government’s intervention also allowed Arera to increase the social bonus for families in difficulty, “thanks to the raising of the Isee limit level for access (went from € 8,265 to € 12,000, € 20,000 if families with more than 3 children) “.

In this way the beneficiary nuclei, with the ‘Ukraine bis’ decree, have become “over 3 million for the electricity bonus and over 2 million for the gas bonus“. The response of the consumer associations, which rejected the announcements, was timely. For Codacons”, the reduction in electricity and gas tariffs ordered today by Arera is completely insufficient, and will not save Italian families and businesses from the sting that has been hit. in recent months on energy bills “.

The UNC expressed itself on the same wavelength: “The decline is good news, but it is only an optical illusion. It should be borne in mind, in fact, that unfortunately the record increases of the previous quarters continue to weigh. Bills are always a heart attack and remain unsustainable for too many families, “said Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector.

Read also:

“Military expenses, Affaritaliani survey rejects the Draghi-Mattarella line”

Government, Draghi at home if Conte drops him. The Democratic Party is not there, elections in June

Increased military spending, “the League is on the side of Draghi”. Interview

Generali fires Cirinà: “Not fair” .Calta already brings 1 euro to the title as a dowry

Green Pass, Puzzer ad Affari: “They want to fire me. Let me arrest … ”

Listen to TV yesterday 29 March 2022: 2.00 pm flies with the director Angelo Perrino

Paola Ferrari away from Rai: Sgarbi and La Russa defend her. Do you agree? PHOTO

Ukraine, Antonio Razzi on a mission at the border: “They don’t want me in the country”. VIDEO

Digital Platforms: technologies and cybersecurity to support society

Banca Ifis: sport in Italy is worth 96 billion euros. 3.6% of GDP

Banca Ifis, the Italian Sport System Observatory opens