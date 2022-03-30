Murder of Carol Maltesi, speaks the friend and colleague Sabrina Ice

Sabrina Ice he knew well Carol Maltesivictim of a womanhood committed by the confessed offender Davide Fontana: She was her friend and colleague, and has now revealed that the man-provided version has contradictions.

Interviewed by Mow magazineSabrina said she was incredulous because she hadn’t heard from Carol for a few months but had looked for her, but found him: “I asked him how to contact her and he told me he didn’t have his new number. He often replied, even on her accounts, it’s not that uncommon. I thought that for her it was a change of life, a head shot, at least I thought so until now “.

“I asked him where she was”, Sabrina continues “she told me that she had returned to her son, he told me that he was there. The son lives in Padua with his father, so I didn’t think much about it: that’s what he told me on the phone and in chat last week”. So that no one would look for her, as declared by the fountain, “it seems obvious to me: it is a lie”.

On the relationship between Carol Maltesi and Davide Fontana, Sabrina Ice says that “he he was his neighbor. They had a story, but a few months ago, at the beginning when she started to get to know the world of porn, he don’t know what he did for a trade, but at the beginning he helped her and took pictures of her, he accompanied her around , things like that. They dated because they were on good terms: they were friends. “

About the choice to retire from the sets of the red light films that Carol wanted to make, Sabrina is doubtful: “She started with me in 2021 and then she started shooting scenes on the Prague sets. I knew she was back from Prague. , but then between social networks and contacts it really seemed that she had stopped: but now it turns out that she was killed a long time ago and it’s clear it was him so I don’t know what it was true.

She thought that in porn you get everything right away, but you know it’s hard in this industry: it’s a job. Maybe she wasn’t very comfortable and was a little upset. But she had actually quit her previous job and often success doesn’t come right away. She quit her job to start a career in porn. “

Source Ipa



