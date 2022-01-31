Billionaires 19-year-old student coded a Twitter bot to publish Elon Musk’s flight data, now multi-billionaire offers $ 5,000 to close account

An American student wanted $ 50,000.

31.1. 16:23

Car manufacturer Tesla CEO, billionaire Elon Musk has offered US $ 5,000 to a U.S. student Jack Sweeney Closing your Twitter account says TV channel on CNN’s website. Sweeney’s Twitter account tracks the flight details of Musk’s private plane.

The 19-year-old Sweeney has coded a bot that collects flight data for Musk’s plane, which posts an update on his Twitter account when Musk’s plane takes off or lands.

According to reports seen by CNN, Musk first contacted the student in late November. Musk asked the student to delete the account because it is a security risk, according to Musk.

Musk offered the student $ 5,000 to keep the “crazy” from following his flight details. However, this was not enough for Sweeney and he asked for $ 50,000 to fund his studies or buy Tesla.

Musk’s and Sweeney’s latest messaging is from mid-January, when Musk wrote he didn’t want to pay to close the account. Sweeney offered an internship as an alternative to the money, but Musk has not responded to the message.

Sweeney tells CNN that he is a fan of the space company SpaceX, which he founded, and is interested in airplanes. He thinks $ 5,000 is too little for the joy he gets from his Twitter account.

Sweeney has also developed flight data account accounts, including Microsoft Billionaire Bill Gates and the Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezosin private machines.

The value of Musk’s property is Forbesin According to the billionaire listing it maintains, about $ 222 billion, or just under $ 200 billion.