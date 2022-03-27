Billie Eilish and Beyoncé will be two of the superstars who set the musical note at the Oscar gala at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The former, together with her brother, the artist and producer Finneas, will perform ‘No Time To Die’, the piece they composed for the latest James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’. Beyoncé, for her part, will sing “Be Alive,” the song she co-wrote for the movie “The Williams Method,” about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

The two pieces are nominated for best original song, a category for which country music star Reba McEntire is also competing, who will take the stage to sing ‘Somehow You Do’, a piece written by Diane Warren for the film ‘4 days’, and the Colombian Sebastián Yatra, who will perform live and in Spanish the song ‘Dos oruguitas’, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, from the animated film ‘Encanto’.

However, the fifth nominee in the category will not be present, Van Morrison, author of ‘Down To Joy’, the song from ‘Belfast’. The organizers say that the composer has refused to perform at the Oscars due to the tight schedule of his tour.