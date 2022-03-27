The government of Rio de Janeiro launches this Monday, 28, the Sovereign Fund of the State, which will have the function of reducing the impact of fluctuations in revenue from oil royalties on government accounts. The fund will have BRL 2.1 billion in the 2022 budget and is made up of resources from oil exploration and other sources, the state government said.

The fund aims to help reduce the dependence of the state’s economy on the oil sector, balancing the state’s accounts both in high and low prices. In 2014, with the sharp drop in the commodity, Rio de Janeiro entered the worst financial crisis in its history. Since then, the state government has been evaluating ways to become less dependent on the sector.

In addition, with climate change, the tendency is for oil prices to be lower in the future, which could compromise revenue, according to the president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, André Ceciliano (PT), author of the Amendment and of the Complementary Law Project (PLC) approved at the end of last year on the subject.

The fund will be used to fund structuring actions for the economic and social development of the State, in the medium and long term, with investments in the areas of health, education, science and technology, and infrastructure. To manage the fund, a management council will be elected, made up of different secretaries of state.

