The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the British Wellcome Trust donate $ 300 million to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The checks of $ 150 million each went to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, which helped create the Covax program for delivering vaccines to low-income countries. In announcing the donation, Bill Gates warned of possible pandemics worse than the coronavirus and called on governments to contribute billions of dollars to prepare for an upcoming epidemic.

“To my personal list of goals I want to add that of making sure the world is prepared for the next pandemic. In the past two years we have had important scientific breakthroughs, we have made safe vaccines faster than in the past, but we have also seen that the inequality in the distribution of health tools, the lack of funds have left too many people behind and facing risks at the their health, ”said the President of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“We need a fairer society, to accelerate the global supply of vaccines in the future, make more doses and distribute them more equitably – added Gates – We also need more tools to quickly contain outbreaks as they occur, thanks to rapid tests, readily available, and better logistics systems to stem faster ».