A complaint against the court decision on the transfer of Scythian gold to Ukraine is being prepared, the appeal will be filed before January 26. Andrey Malgin, director of the Crimean Central Museum of Taurida, said this on Thursday, January 20.

“According to my information, everything will be in time. Submit by January 26th. A complaint is being prepared,” Malygin said. “RIA News”.

The deadline for filing a complaint is January 26, 2022.

The items in dispute were sent to the exhibition “Crimea: Gold and the Secrets of the Black Sea” at the Allard Pearson Museum in Amsterdam in February 2014, before Crimea joined Russia. In total, more than 2 thousand items were sent to the capital of the Netherlands.

On October 26, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that the Allard Pearson Museum must deposit the gold with Ukraine “until the situation stabilizes” on the peninsula. The court emphasized that it did not consider the issue of its ownership, only the transfer.

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, then called the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal unlawful and outrageous. He stressed that the Scythian gold is an integral part of the historical and cultural heritage of the Crimea, which means that the exhibits should be returned to the funds of the Crimean museums.

In turn, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Head of the International Committee of the Federation Council, called the court’s decision politicized and biased. He pointed out that Scythian gold had always been stored in the Crimea, and wondered where it could be stored in Ukraine.

On January 19, 2022, it was reported that the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia was conducting a pre-investigation check into the theft of a collection of Scythian gold, which belongs to four museums in Crimea. Alexander Molokhov, deputy head of the working group on international legal issues at the Permanent Mission of Crimea under the President of the Russian Federation, noted that officials were supposed to arrange the collection as an integral part of the museum fund of the Russian Federation, but this was not done in a timely manner.