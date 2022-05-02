Avoiding the next pandemic requires more investment and the creation of a team of epidemiologists and experts to rapidly identify threats to global health and improve cooperation between countries. This was stated by Bill Gates according to whom «we are still at risk of a more transmissible and more deadly variant of the” Covid “. It is not probable but there is a 5% risk that we have not seen the worst yet ». Gates, whose book “How To Prevent the Next Pandemic” is out tomorrow, therefore pushes for the creation of a team of experts, the Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization Initiative, under the management of the World Health Organization to prevent new pandemics.